HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 250.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIVE. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. HIVE Digital Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.46.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 411,071 shares during the period. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 335,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.