Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZJUL. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,189,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 4th quarter valued at $3,248,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,706,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZJUL opened at $27.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

