Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

NYSE IBP opened at $178.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.75. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.02 and a twelve month high of $281.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

