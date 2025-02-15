Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Inter & Co, Inc. were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

INTR opened at $5.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.32. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Equities analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $7.20 to $7.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

