International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in International Paper by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.