Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 654.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

