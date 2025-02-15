iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Position Lifted by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

