JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 30.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

