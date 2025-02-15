JMP Securities Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $115.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

TTD stock opened at $80.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.22. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Trade Desk by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,016.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Trade Desk by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 178,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after acquiring an additional 84,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

