JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 69,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 199,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $276.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $176.15 and a one year high of $279.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

Get Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.