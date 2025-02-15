Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.94 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

