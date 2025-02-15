KeyCorp Upgrades HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) to “Overweight”

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $920.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $810.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $857.75.

HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $734.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.11. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total value of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,973,789.90. This represents a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total value of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 3,346.2% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 113.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 18,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

