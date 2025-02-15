Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,244,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,773,000 after purchasing an additional 679,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,301,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,058,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,318,000 after purchasing an additional 187,184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $459,580,000 after purchasing an additional 175,627 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total transaction of $14,998,848.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $980,502.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $44,633,467.94. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,181 shares of company stock valued at $101,459,161. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $186.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $125.23 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.25%.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.