Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.75.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $113.59 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

