Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,592 Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,914,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,184,000 after acquiring an additional 48,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 743,800 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,796 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,491,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 209,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

SNDR stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

In related news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 32,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,061,086.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,959.70. This represents a 10.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,011. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

