Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.86 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

