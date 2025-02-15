Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,816 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

