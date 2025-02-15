Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 754,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45,373 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 159,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 364,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

