Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 717 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,307 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $22.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

