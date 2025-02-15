Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In other news, COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $27,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,125.80. This represents a 82.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $1,109,612.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,624.40. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,038,626 shares of company stock worth $70,690,871. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Affirm Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Affirm

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.