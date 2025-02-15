Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Garrett Motion Trading Up 1.1 %

Garrett Motion stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

