Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of IonQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 612,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IonQ by 34.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 111,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Price Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.40. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $290,661.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 13,106 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $389,641.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,011.99. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock worth $1,314,652 in the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IONQ

IonQ Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.