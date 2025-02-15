Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,593,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,657,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,851,000 after purchasing an additional 249,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,329,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,394,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Citigroup cut Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.90.

Xylem Stock Down 1.3 %

Xylem stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.26 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.