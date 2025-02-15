Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 35,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period.

ESGD opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

