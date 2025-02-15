Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.92 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.