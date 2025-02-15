Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 403.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3,865.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 1.6 %

United States Lime & Minerals stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.91.

United States Lime & Minerals Increases Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 34.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 6.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at United States Lime & Minerals

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,716,816.92. The trade was a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

