Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.67 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.