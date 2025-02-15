Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6,902.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,652,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,834,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312,442 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,233,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $273,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,007 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,581,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,447,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,468,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $945,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

