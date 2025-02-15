Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 45,455 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International General Insurance in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

