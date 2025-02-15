Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 504,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $100.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

