Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115,794 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The Campbell Soup Company has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. Equities research analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

