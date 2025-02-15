Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.71.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

SF stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

