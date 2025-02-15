Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $46.05 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. TC Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

