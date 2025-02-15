Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after buying an additional 159,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan bought 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LYB. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.00. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

