Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,192 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,980,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,856,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,822,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.