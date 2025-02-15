Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $58,642,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,890,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after acquiring an additional 268,389 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 55,219.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 174,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,240,000 after acquiring an additional 174,495 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at about $17,094,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 75.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,109,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total transaction of $8,052,574.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $126.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

