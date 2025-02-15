Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,292 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 27.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 293,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 497,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659,623 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,417 shares during the period.

Mesabi Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07.

Mesabi Trust Increases Dividend

Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The mining company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 93.80% and a return on equity of 231.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $5.95 per share. This represents a $23.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 94.00%. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mesabi Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

