Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 by 5.0% during the third quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 142,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MidCap400 during the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MVV opened at $70.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

