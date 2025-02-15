Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.