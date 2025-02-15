Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,604 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 221.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

