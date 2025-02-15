Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,335 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $103.98 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $135.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

