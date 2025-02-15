Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,758 National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Bankshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 295.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKSH shares. StockNews.com upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

National Bankshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.60. National Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.