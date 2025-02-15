Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in APA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.15.

APA Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. APA’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,391 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,436 shares in the company, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.