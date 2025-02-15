Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,611,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 401,507 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,345,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 272,969 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,684,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,730,000 after acquiring an additional 142,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $36.29 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.