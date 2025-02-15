Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

