Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $85.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.12. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.21 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

