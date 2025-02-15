Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 103,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 86,430 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $990,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 298,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 27,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.30.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

