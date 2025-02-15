Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.