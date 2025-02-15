Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

