Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 431 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total transaction of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,109 shares of company stock worth $92,652,468. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.12.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $262.99 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.10 and a 52 week high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.02.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

